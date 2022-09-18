Gabe Davis injury: What status means for Week 2 fantasy football

The Buffalo Bills will look to go to 2-0 on the season when they face the Tennessee Titans in the first game of a rare Monday Night Football doubleheader. The Bills lost this game last year and will be hoping for a little bit of revenge. One key player the Bills want to have for this game is receiver Gabe Davis, but he’s officially listed as questionable with an ankle injury. Davis was added to the injury report Saturday after a limited practice, so this a new injury for the receiver.

Fantasy football implications

This is a tough spot for managers, since the Bills play on Monday. Luckily, Buffalo is in the first Monday game so there’s plenty of skill position options in case Davis does not play. Isaiah McKenzie and Jamison Crowder would step into bigger roles for the Bills if Davis is out. For managers with Davis in the lineup, those two could be worth stashing on the bench for this week.