Logan Thomas worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 3

The Washington Commanders fell on the road in Week 2, losing to the Detroit Lions 36-27 on Sunday. Several players commanded a good share of targets including tight end Logan Thomas, who found the end zone in the setback. We’ll go over his fantasy value ahead of their Week 3 home matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Commanders TE Logan Thomas: Week 3 waiver wire

Thomas ended up hauling in three of five targets for 37 yards and a touchdown against the Lions on Sunday. These are similar numbers to his outing against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1, where he caught three passes for 45 yards. He’s on the field for over 50% of snaps for the Commanders, so his presence within the offense is in increasing with each week.

Thomas is rostered in just 17% in ESPN fantasy leagues and just 12% of Yahoo fantasy leagues. If you look for him on the waiver wire this week, you’ll most likely find him.