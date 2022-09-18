Last minute fantasy football start/sit advice as Week 2 inactives come in

The NFL has one week under its belt and we already have a host of significant injury questions heading into Week 2. We’ll be tracking all the notable injuries as fantasy football managers prepare their lineups for Sunday’s slate.

The biggest names on the final injury reports heading into Sunday are Saints tight end Alvin Kamara, 49ers tight end George Kittle, and Ravens running back JK Dobbins. Kamara was limited on Wednesday and then a DNP on Thursday and Friday while Kittle was a DNP on Wednesday and Thursday and then limited on Friday. Dobbins is the most likely of that group to play after three straight full practices.

We’ll drop in updates as they come along until we get official final inactives at 11:30 a.m. ET and then again before the 4 p.m. games.

George Kittle:

#49ers TE George Kittle, who missed last week with a groin ailment, is expected to be a game-time decision, source said. Originally a three-week injury, Kittle missed the first week, but is pushing to go. He practiced Friday, opening the door to today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2022

D’Andre Swift:

#Lions RB D’Andre Swift (ankle) is expected to play today against the #Commanders, but the team may have to be selective about his usage, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. As long as Swift wakes up feeling good, the plan is to give it a go. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2022

J.K. Dobbins:

Despite practicing fully this week, it's no sure thing that RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) plays today, sources say. He's pushing to go, but the team will make sure he's ready before he plays. It appears unlikely. Meanwhile, CB Marlon Humphrey (groin) should play, despite not being 100%. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2022

Tee Higgins:

#Bengals WR Tee Higgins (concussion) has progressed through the protocol and barring a setback, he's expected to play today, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2022

Mike Evans:

Bucs WR Mike Evans, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a calf injury, is expected to play to play vs. the Saints, per source. Bucs don’t expect to know whether they will have WR Julio Jones, who is Q due to a knee injury, until they see how he feels during pre-game warmups. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2022

Julio Jones, Russell Gage and Leonard Fournette:

#Bucs WR Julio Jones, who landed on his knee last week, is a true game-time decision, source says. The hope is he can go, but it all depends on how he warms up. Meanwhile, WR Russell Gage (hamstring), RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring) and OT Tristan Wirfs (abdomen) should go. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2022

Jameis Winston:

Saints’ QB Jameis Winston, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a back injury, is expected to play vs. the Buccaneers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2022

Allen Lazard:

Packers’ WR Allen Lazard, listed as questionable for Sunday night due to a sprained ankle, is expected to play vs. the Bears, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2022

Kadarius Toney:

#Giants WR Kadarius Toney, who dealt with hamstring tightness this week, is expected to play, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2022

Final injury report

QB

Out: Dak Prescott (DAL - right thumb), Zach Wilson (NYJ - knee)

Questionable: Jameis Winston (NO - back)

RB

Out: Damien Williams (ATL - rib)

Doubtful: Brandon Bolden (LV - hamstring)

Questionable: Salvon Ahmed (MIA - heel), J.K. Dobbins (BAL - knee), Leonard Fournette (TB - hamstring), Dontrell Hilliard (TEN - hamstring), Mark Ingram (NO - ankle), RB Alvin Kamara (NO - rib), D’Andre Swift (DET - ankle)

WR

Out: Michael Gallup (DAL - knee), Chris Godwin (TB - hamstring), K.J. Hamler (DEN - knee, hip), Andy Isabelle (AZ - back), Van Jefferson (LAR - knee), Rondale Moore (AZ - hamstring), Michael Pittman (IND - quadricep), Wan’Dale Robinson (NYG - knee), Dwayne Washington (NO - hamstring)

Doubtful: Velus Jones (CHI - hamstring), James Proche (BAL - groin)

Questionable: Braxton Berrios (NYJ - heel), Gabe Davis (BUF - ankle), Mike Evans (TB - calf), Russell Gage (TB - hamstring), Tee Higgins (CIN - concussion), Julio Jones (TB - knee), Allen Lazard (GB - ankle), Breshad Perriman (TB - knee), Kyle Philips (TEN - shoulder), Shi Smith (CAR - groin), Tre’Quan Smith (NO - shoulder), Pierre Strong (NE - shoulder), Kadarius Toney (NYG - hamstring), Cedrick Wilson (MIA - toe)

TE

Out: Cethan Carter (MIA - concussion)

Doubtful: C.J. Uzomah (NYJ - hamstring)

Questionable: Brevin Jordan (HOU - ankle), George Kittle (SF - groin)