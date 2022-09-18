 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Last minute fantasy football start/sit advice as Week 2 inactives come in

We break down the last minute fantasy football decisions you have to make in light of Week 2 inactive reports.

By David Fucillo and TeddyRicketson Updated
Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints lines up during the second half of the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The NFL has one week under its belt and we already have a host of significant injury questions heading into Week 2. We’ll be tracking all the notable injuries as fantasy football managers prepare their lineups for Sunday’s slate.

The biggest names on the final injury reports heading into Sunday are Saints tight end Alvin Kamara, 49ers tight end George Kittle, and Ravens running back JK Dobbins. Kamara was limited on Wednesday and then a DNP on Thursday and Friday while Kittle was a DNP on Wednesday and Thursday and then limited on Friday. Dobbins is the most likely of that group to play after three straight full practices.

We’ll drop in updates as they come along until we get official final inactives at 11:30 a.m. ET and then again before the 4 p.m. games.

George Kittle:

D’Andre Swift:

J.K. Dobbins:

Tee Higgins:

Mike Evans:

Julio Jones, Russell Gage and Leonard Fournette:

Jameis Winston:

Allen Lazard:

Kadarius Toney:

Final injury report

QB

Out: Dak Prescott (DAL - right thumb), Zach Wilson (NYJ - knee)

Questionable: Jameis Winston (NO - back)

RB

Out: Damien Williams (ATL - rib)

Doubtful: Brandon Bolden (LV - hamstring)

Questionable: Salvon Ahmed (MIA - heel), J.K. Dobbins (BAL - knee), Leonard Fournette (TB - hamstring), Dontrell Hilliard (TEN - hamstring), Mark Ingram (NO - ankle), RB Alvin Kamara (NO - rib), D’Andre Swift (DET - ankle)

WR

Out: Michael Gallup (DAL - knee), Chris Godwin (TB - hamstring), K.J. Hamler (DEN - knee, hip), Andy Isabelle (AZ - back), Van Jefferson (LAR - knee), Rondale Moore (AZ - hamstring), Michael Pittman (IND - quadricep), Wan’Dale Robinson (NYG - knee), Dwayne Washington (NO - hamstring)

Doubtful: Velus Jones (CHI - hamstring), James Proche (BAL - groin)

Questionable: Braxton Berrios (NYJ - heel), Gabe Davis (BUF - ankle), Mike Evans (TB - calf), Russell Gage (TB - hamstring), Tee Higgins (CIN - concussion), Julio Jones (TB - knee), Allen Lazard (GB - ankle), Breshad Perriman (TB - knee), Kyle Philips (TEN - shoulder), Shi Smith (CAR - groin), Tre’Quan Smith (NO - shoulder), Pierre Strong (NE - shoulder), Kadarius Toney (NYG - hamstring), Cedrick Wilson (MIA - toe)

TE

Out: Cethan Carter (MIA - concussion)

Doubtful: C.J. Uzomah (NYJ - hamstring)

Questionable: Brevin Jordan (HOU - ankle), George Kittle (SF - groin)

