Pick on the Moneyline for the Mariners-Angels game on September 18

It’s been another tough season for the Los Angeles Angels, but the team has been more competitive since Mike Trout’s return from the injured list as the team looks for a third straight win against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

Seattle Mariners (-115, 8.5) vs. Los Angeles Angels

The Angels give Reid Detmers the start, who has found a new gear since the beginning of July, posting a 2.95 ERA with two home runs allowed across 55 innings in 10 starts after allowing 11 home runs in his first 12 starts of the season with a 4.66 ERA.

Detmers has also seen his strikeouts per nine innings rate go from 6.8 to 10.5 since July started and is the opposite of Mariners starter Marco Gonzales, who is getting just five strikeouts per nine innings.

Gonzales has a 3.89 ERA, which is more than a full point lower than his fielding independent, with much of his struggles coming on the road with a 4.59 ERA and 1.6 home runs per nine innings allowed and opponents hitting .304.

The Angels are 12-9 in their last 21 games and with the Mariners last in the American League in batting average since the All-Star Break, the Angels will play the role of spoiler on Sunday.

The Play: Angels -105

