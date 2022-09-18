Who is J.K. Dobbins’ backup for fantasy football heading into Week 2?

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is not expected to play on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Despite being a full participant in practice every day this week, Baltimore wants to exercise caution with their starting running back which could see him sidelined this week. It will be a game-time decision to see how he handles warm-ups, but make sure to have a backup plan for your fantasy football lineups.

Kenyan Drake got the start at running back when Dobbins missed last week’s game against the New York Jets. Drake had 11 carries for 31 yards and brought in his lone target for another 15 yards. Mike Davis served as his backup but only saw two carries for 11 yards. Third-string running back Justice Hill had two carries for four yards and brought in both of his targets for seven yards.

The Dolphins' defense gave up only 78 rushing yards last week. Drake will likely be a solid running back play this week from his potential workload. From his low usage last week when Dobbins was sidelined though, I would rank him as a flex play against a solid Miami defense. Davis and Hill aren’t worth starting.