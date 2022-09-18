Who is D’Andre Swift’s backup for fantasy football heading into Week 2?

Detroit Lions RB D’Andre Swift was added to the injury report this week with an ankle injury. While he assured the media that it was nothing, Detroit signed Justin Jackson to their active roster and will carry four running backs into this game. Swift didn't participate on Wednesday or Thursday and was a limited practice participant on Friday. He is expected to play on Sunday against the Washington Commanders but may be limited in action.

Swift had a great game in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles. He had 15 carries for 144 yards and a touchdown and brought in all three targets for 31 additional yards. Jamaal Williams had 11 carries and dominated the goal line. He finished with only 28 yards but had two touchdowns. If Swift were to be limited on Sunday, Williams would be the primary beneficiary of more involvement.

Craig Reynolds is the third-string running back, while new signee Jackson would round out the depth chart. While both players have familiarity with the playbook and coaching staff, neither should see an increased upside for fantasy football. If Swift is a surprise scratch then start Williams in your lineup. If Swift is active, start him and flex Williams.