How weather report could impact Bears-Packers on Sunday Night Football in Week 2

Week 2 of the NFL is set to continue Sunday, September 18. The Green Bay Packers (0-1) host the Chicago Bears (1-0) in a divisional rivalry. Kickoff from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI, is set for 8:20 p.m. ET and the game will air on NBC.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Weather for Bears vs. Packers on Week 2 SNF

The forecast shows there will be fair weather in Green Bay Sunday night. It will be a little breezy, but that shouldn't have too big of an affect on the game. This is great news for the Bears who are coming off a game in Chicago where it was pouring down rain the whole game. That had a major affect on the outcome as both the Bears and 49ers struggled in the passing game.

Fantasy/betting implications

This weather is a good sign for both offenses. Both teams shouldn't have anything out of their control limiting their offense. In an exciting environment, the weather shouldn't play much of a factor.