Oregon rises, Michigan State falls in Week 4 AP Poll

The newest AP poll is here and we have some interesting movement in this week’s Top 25. There weren’t many upsets among ranked teams, although a few programs did have some close calls in non-conference play. Here’s a look at which teams were impacted the most in the new poll.

Biggest risers

Maybe Georgia is just miles ahead of everyone else. The Oregon Ducks found that out the hard way in Week 1 and haven’t been able to shake off that loss. A convincing win over BYU now has the Ducks ranked No. 15 in the latest poll. Penn State and Ole Miss also moved up from No. 22 and 20 to No. 14 and 16 respectively.

Biggest fallers

The Michigan State Spartans were ranked No. 11 entering Week 3. A 39-28 loss to the Washington Huskies has Michigan State out of the poll entirely. The Miami Hurricanes dropped from No. 13 to No. 25 after a 17-9 loss to Texas A&M. The Aggies did move up a bit from No. 24 to No. 23. The BYU Cougars dropped from No. 12 to 19 after a big loss against Oregon.

Top 25 breakdown

The SEC remains the dominant force in college football, with Georgia and Alabama headlining the poll at No. 1 and No. 2. Overall, the conference has teams eight in the top 25. The Big Ten saw Michigan State lose some ground but Penn State’s big win at Auburn helps the conference in the polls.

Oklahoma, USC and Clemson remain the lone powers in their respective conferences, although Oklahoma State continues to fly a bit under the radar despite being ranked in the top 10 in the polls.

Here is a look at the complete AP Poll rankings for Week 4 of 2021 College Football.