 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Oregon rises, Michigan State falls in Week 4 AP Poll

We take a look at the Week 4 AP Poll and breakdown the biggest movements in the rankings.

By DKNation Staff
BYU v Oregon
Quarterback Bo Nix of the Oregon Ducks passes the ball against the Brigham Young Cougars during the first half at Autzen Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon.
Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images

The newest AP poll is here and we have some interesting movement in this week’s Top 25. There weren’t many upsets among ranked teams, although a few programs did have some close calls in non-conference play. Here’s a look at which teams were impacted the most in the new poll.

Biggest risers

Maybe Georgia is just miles ahead of everyone else. The Oregon Ducks found that out the hard way in Week 1 and haven’t been able to shake off that loss. A convincing win over BYU now has the Ducks ranked No. 15 in the latest poll. Penn State and Ole Miss also moved up from No. 22 and 20 to No. 14 and 16 respectively.

Biggest fallers

The Michigan State Spartans were ranked No. 11 entering Week 3. A 39-28 loss to the Washington Huskies has Michigan State out of the poll entirely. The Miami Hurricanes dropped from No. 13 to No. 25 after a 17-9 loss to Texas A&M. The Aggies did move up a bit from No. 24 to No. 23. The BYU Cougars dropped from No. 12 to 19 after a big loss against Oregon.

Top 25 breakdown

The SEC remains the dominant force in college football, with Georgia and Alabama headlining the poll at No. 1 and No. 2. Overall, the conference has teams eight in the top 25. The Big Ten saw Michigan State lose some ground but Penn State’s big win at Auburn helps the conference in the polls.

Oklahoma, USC and Clemson remain the lone powers in their respective conferences, although Oklahoma State continues to fly a bit under the radar despite being ranked in the top 10 in the polls.

Here is a look at the complete AP Poll rankings for Week 4 of 2021 College Football.

Week 4 AP Poll

Ranking Team Record Conference Last Week Votes (1st place)
Ranking Team Record Conference Last Week Votes (1st place)
1 Georgia 3-0 SEC - 1,569 (59)
2 Alabama 3-0 SEC - 1,492 (3)
3 Ohio State 3-0 Big Ten - 1,473 (1)
4 Michigan 3-0 Big Ten - 1,364
5 Clemson 3-0 ACC - 1,268
6 Oklahoma 3-0 Big 12 - 1,257
7 USC 3-0 Pac-12 - 1,197
8 Kentucky 3-0 SEC 1 1,096
9 Oklahoma State 3-0 Big 12 -1 1,071
10 Arkansas 3-0 SEC - 920
11 Tennessee 3-0 SEC 4 866
12 North Carolina State 3-0 ACC 4 781
13 Utah 2-1 Pac-12 1 684
14 Penn State 3-0 Big Ten 8 666
15 Oregon 2-1 Pac-12 10 593
16 Ole Miss 3-0 SEC 4 585
17 Baylor 2-1 Big 12 - 494
18 Washington 3-0 Pac-12 - 485
19 BYU 2-1 IA Independents -7 381
20 Florida 2-1 SEC -2 360
21 Wake Forest 3-0 ACC -2 345
22 Texas 2-1 Big 12 -1 339
23 Texas A&M 2-1 SEC 1 309
24 Pittsburgh 2-1 ACC -1 181
25 Miami FL ACC -2 123

More From DraftKings Nation