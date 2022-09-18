Breakdown of Jets backfield in Week 2 vs. Browns

The New York Jets are taking on the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 of the NFL season. They’re coming off a loss to the Baltimore Ravens. New York played from behind for the majority of the game, and they weren’t able to utilize either of their running backs. Michael Carter finished with 10 carries for 60 yards and seven receptions for 40 more yards. Teammate Breece Hall had six carries for 23 yards and caught six of his nine targets for 38 yards.

Jets RB usage in Week 2 vs. Browns

New York is on the road this week for their game against the Browns. So far, Michael Carter has two carries for nine yards. The rookie Hall has been the more impressive back as he ripped a 23-yard run and has four total carries for 30 yards to this point in the game.