What will it take for Kenny Pickett to replace Mitch Trubisky?

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed veteran quarterback Mitch Trubisky to a two-year deal with the intention of him being their starting quarterback for the 2022 season. Then, they used the 20th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to select quarterback Kenny Pickett. Head coach Mike Tomlin made Trubisky a captain and has said that the intention is for Pickett to sit all season. The Steelers' offense is sputtering out of the gate, so when could we see them fire up Pickett?

Pittsburgh picked up an impressive win in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the offense didn't show out. The defense had four interceptions and a blocked extra point. Trubisky finished the game 21 for 38, passing for only 194 yards. Star running back Najee Harris received only 10 carries and had 23 yards on the ground. Whether it is because of Trubisky’s play or offensive coordinator Matt Canada's offensive scheme, the Steelers' offense doesn't seem to be clicking.

In Week 2, Trubisky and the Steelers face the New England Patriots. They have a solid defense, and for the second week in a row, the offense isn’t able to get into a groove. The tougher part this week is that they are on defense without their best player TJ Watt. The offense needed to step up today, and it hasn’t. The Steelers trail 17-14 in the fourth quarter.

Chants for Pickett can even be heard on the broadcast. The fan base is reading to see what the rookie can do, but head coach Mike Tomlin hasn't pulled the trigger. When will we see Pickett? Would a loss this week have the rookie starting on a short week Thursday against divisional rival Cleveland? Will it take extra losses down the line, or will Tomlin hold to his season-long expectation? Even if Trubisky remains the starter, Canada is certainly on the hot seat and desperately needs the offense to pick up its tempo and success. IF things continue, either one or both of them will be replaced as the season continues.