Lamar Jackson turns on the jets for 79-yard TD run in Week 2

The Ravens are beating the Dolphins down in Week 2 with the help of contract year Lamar Jackson.

By Chet Gresham Updated
Mark Andrews #89, Lamar Jackson #8 and Demarcus Robinson #10 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrate in the first half against the Miami Dolphins at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Ravens decided not to pay Lamar Jackson going into his contract year and Jackson is showing them why that was a mistake. Jackson has taken it to the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 and his latest 79-yard TD scamper just gave the Ravens a 35-14 lead going into the 4th quarter.

Jackson has been super efficient as a passer, completing 14-of-17 for 228 yards and three touchdowns. He’s also rushed seven times for 118 yards and a touchdown, giving him 11 100+ yards rushing days in his career.

