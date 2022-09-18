Lamar Jackson turns on the jets for 79-yard TD run in Week 2

The Ravens decided not to pay Lamar Jackson going into his contract year and Jackson is showing them why that was a mistake. Jackson has taken it to the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 and his latest 79-yard TD scamper just gave the Ravens a 35-14 lead going into the 4th quarter.

Lamar 79 yard TD run! pic.twitter.com/d7acn69WA7 — Billy M (@BillyM_91) September 18, 2022

Jackson has been super efficient as a passer, completing 14-of-17 for 228 yards and three touchdowns. He’s also rushed seven times for 118 yards and a touchdown, giving him 11 100+ yards rushing days in his career.