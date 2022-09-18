Fantasy football fallout from QB Trey Lance injury

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance has been ruled out of the Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Jimmy Garoppolo has entered the game. Lance won the starting job in the offseason and was a top-10 fantasy quarterback for many analysts. He was carted off the field and was almost instantly ruled out for the game with an ankle injury.

Lance’s practice status will be very important as we head into next week. If it is an injury that will sideline him for the short term, you can likely use the waiver wire to find a serviceable backup to stream on a weekly basis. If it is a long-term injury, it depends on how you feel about Jimmy Garoppolo for the rest of the season. He’s shown some fantasy upside in the past with such strong YAC receivers, but he won’t give you a strong rushing floor like Lance would have.

If you do decide to go to the waiver wire, guys like Derek Carr, Tua Tagovalioa and Justin Fields could be long-term solutions if you are desperate. In the short-term, it will be based on matchup.