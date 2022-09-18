Aces beat Sun to win WNBA title, Chelsea Gray named Finals MVP

The Las Vegas Aces held off the Connecticut Sun on Sunday to win Game 4 of their WNBA Finals series and secure the 2022 championship. It’s the first title in Aces history in what was the franchise’s second trip to the finals since relocating from San Antonio. It also marks the first ever pro championship for the city of Las Vegas.

The star of the series was Chelsea Gray who took home MVP honors for the series. Across four games, she averaged 18.3 points and 6.0 assists per game in leading Las Vegas to the first professional championship in city history.

Gray had a solid season on a team loaded with stars. While A’ja Wilson won the league’s MVP award and she and Kelsey Plum were both named to the All-WNBA First Team, Gray stepped up her game in the playoffs. During the regular season, she averaged 13.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game. Once the playoffs arrived, she averaged 21.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game.