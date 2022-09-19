What to watch before checking out Andor TV series

Lucasfilm continues to explore the previously unseen period between the prequel trilogy and the original trilogy with the new Andor series, which debuts on Disney+ with three episodes on September 21. The series will see how Cassian Andor became the man we meet in Rogue One and will show rising tensions in the galaxy with dissatisfaction rising under the Imperial flag.

What to watch before Andor series

Obviously, the most important thing to watch will be 2016’s Rogue One. This was the prequel that answered the question of how the plans for the Death Star wound up in the possession of Princess Leia Organa and set off the chain of events seen in 1977’s A New Hope.

Here we meet rebel spy Cassian Andor, the protagonist for this prequel to a prequel. In Rogue One, Andor admits to Jyn Erso that he, along with many others, has done terrible things in the name of the Rebellion. Perhaps this series will explain this idea further and give us more insight into the psyche of Andor and the choices he ultimately made in Rogue One.

Given that we will also be spending some time with Rebel Alliance architect Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly), and just for a sense of how we got here, it’s probably prudent to go back and watch at least Episode III: Revenge of the Sith to witness the growing authoritarianism of Palpatine, if not also her appearances in the Clone Wars animated series as well as her appearance in the Rebels animated series episode, “Secret Cargo.”

Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) has also been seen in trailers for Andor, so if you want to familiarize yourself with his character, in addition to Rogue One go back and watch the Onderon arc in the fifth season of the Clone Wars animated series. It helps illustrate how Saw turns to a more extremist version of rebellion, which is further illustrated in his season three and four appearances on the Rebels animated series, which are probably also worth a look.

While you’re on Disney+, it probably isn’t a bad either idea either to watch some of “The Bad Batch” animated series which depicts the quickly changing landscape once the Republic morphs into the Empire.