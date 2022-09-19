Nelson Agholor worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 3

The New England Patriots shook off a tough Week 1 loss with a 17-14 road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2. One of the stars for New England was wide receiver Nelson Agholor. Is he worth adding off the waiver wire ahead of Week 3?

Patriots WR Nelson Agholor: Week 3 waiver wire

Agholor finished the game with six catches for 110 yards and a touchdown. There were some plays in preseason which suggested Agholor and Mac Jones could have some chemistry, with the receiver’s speed potentially opening up another dimension of Jones’ game. The 44-yard touchdown pass was a sign of that.

Agholor is rostered in just 0.6% of ESPN leagues, so he’s widely available. The Patriots don’t throw the ball a ton but Agholor is the high-upside play in this offense. New England is about to take on a Ravens defense which just gave up six passing touchdowns to Tua Tagovailoa. There’s a chance Agholor has another big day in Week 3.