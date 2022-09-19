Which teams are on Monday Night Football in Week 2?

The Week 2 Monday Night football slate will feature a doubleheader as fans can tune in for both an AFC and NFC showdown. The early kick off will feature the Tennessee Titans playing the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium at 7:15 p.m. ET. The nightcap will see the Minnesota Vikings travel to face the Philadelphia Eagles from Lincoln Financial Field, with kick off set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

The Titans have won the past two regular-season meetings against the Bills with an average margin of victory of two touchdowns, but Buffalo lost by only a field goal when these two faced off last season. As the Vikings face the Eagles there will be some extra narratives off the field that play into this contest. Philadelphia notably passed on drafting wide receiver Justin Jefferson in the 2020 NFL Draft, and now the two-time pro bowler could be out to prove the Eagles wrong for their mistake.

The Bills are 10-point favorites in the early Monday night football, with the point total set at 47.5. The Titans are +340 moneyline underdogs, with the Bills placed as -425 moneyline favorites.

For the nightcap, the Eagles are just 2.5-point favorites and the point total is set at 50. The Vikings are +120 underdogs on the moneyline, with Philadelphia set as -140 favorites.