Best DFS lineup strategy for Vikings vs. Eagles on Monday Night Football

The second Monday Night Football matchup of the evening will feature the Minnesota Vikings hitting the road to face the Philadelphia Eagles. With DraftKings Daily Fantasy, you can draft lineups for individual games and win big in Captain’s Showdown mode.

Here, we’ll give a few of our favorite lineup selections for tonight’s prime time showdown.

Injuries

CB Andrew Booth - Out (Quad)

Captain’s Chair

Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Putting Justin Jefferson in the captain’s chair will cost you a hefty price of $19,500 this week and he’ll be worth every penny. There’s an argument to be made for the third-year wideout being the best receiver in the NFL and he showed that last week when dominating the Packers with nine receptions for 184 yards and two touchdowns. Again, you can never go wrong with Jefferson heading up your lineup.

A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

If Jefferson is a bit pricey for you in the captain’s slot, consider Eagles wideout A.J. Brown at $15,600. Brown showed out in his debut for the franchise against the Lions last Sunday, catching 10 of 13 targets for 155 yards in the win. Jalen Hurts is clearly already comfortable with him and he’ll surely get his fair share of looks tonight.

Value Plays

Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles — $5,800

There’s plenty of value to be had when with Goedert in your lineup this evening. He hauled in three of four targets for 60 yards against the Lions last week, earning DFS managers nine fantasy points. Look for him to be a big red zone target and potentially pulling down a touchdown tonight.

Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Philadelphia Eagles — $5,000

Even though Miles Sanders got a bulk of the touches for Eagles running backs last week, Gainwell still made positive contributions. He had five carries for 20 yards and a touchdown on the ground and also caught two targets for an additional 12 yards through the air, earning DFS managers 11.2 fantasy points. The Eagles will find ways to get the ball into his hands, so consider him as a nice value play this week.