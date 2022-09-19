Best NFL player prop bets for Vikings vs. Eagles for Week 2 Monday Night Football

The Monday Night Football Week 2 slate includes a doubleheader that features the Minnesota Vikings facing the Philadelphia Eagles as the nightcap. Kick off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field, with some added narratives potentially heightening the matchup between these two teams. With additional motivation in play, we’re highlighting the best player props to keep an eye on heading into Monday night.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Vikings vs. Eagles: Best NFL player prop bets

Justin Jefferson, over 97.5 receiving yards (-115)

Jefferson spoke openly about how he’s “so much happier” being in Minnesota after the Eagles passed on him in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Vikings receiver is coming off a two-touchdown, 184 receiving yard performance last week and now he’s adding some personal motivation to the mix? With the urge to show Philadelphia why they made a mistake in passing on him, we’re predicting Jefferson confidently finishes over his receiving yards total.

Jalen Hurts, over 50.5 rushing yards (-115)

The Vikings defense brought down Aaron Rodgers four times in Week 1 with a combined loss of 33 yards. Expect them to get after Hurts even with a capable offensive line, but Hurts has the added benefit of extending plays with his legs. Last week against the Detroit Lions, Hurts finished with 90 rushing yards on 17 carries with a rushing touchdown. He may not hover near the century mark against the Vikings, but he’ll surely use his mobility to finish over his 50.5 rushing yards total.

Kirk Cousins, over 279.5 passing yards (-115)

If Jefferson is looking to put on a performance against the team that should have drafted him, he’ll need Cousins to effectively get him the ball on Monday night. Cousins looked promising in his debut with new head coach Kevin O’Connell, completing 23-of-32 passes for 277 yards and two touchdowns. The point total between these two teams is among the highest on the Week 2 slate, and Cousins will need to sling it in order to keep this back-and-forth scoring affair a close one.

