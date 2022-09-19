Hot Seat Week 3: Bryan Harsin under pressure after Penn State dominates Auburn

We are three weeks through the 2022 college football season and several programs are already starting to show they are on shaky ground. There’s still a long way to go this season, but the college football landscape is starting to look ripe for change at key schools. Here’s a look at which coaches should be feeling the heat this year.

Bryan Harsin, Auburn

Harsin shockingly survived a tumultuous summer at Auburn but a 41-12 home defeat against Penn State might be the beginning of the end. The Tigers haven’t noticeably improved since Guz Malzahn departed, and the SEC schedule doesn’t get any easier with Texas A&M, LSU and Alabama in the division. If Harsin doesn’t get some wins, he could be shown the door at the end of the season.

Scott Satterfield, Louisville

Quarterback Malik Cunningham did all he could in Louisville’s loss to Florida State Friday. This was a matchup of two programs fighting to get back to relevance in the ACC. The Seminoles have partially achieved that, while Satterfield has to address yet another close loss after a blown lead. Scott Frost was done in by losing close with Nebraska so it looks like Satterfield is slowing creeping towards unemployment.

Karl Dorrell, Colorado

The Buffaloes might not have the resources to go elsewhere, but Dorrell hasn’t delivered in the non-conference portion of the schedule. Colorado has failed to remain competitive with the likes of TCU, Air Force and Minnesota. The only way Dorrell survives is if the administration doesn’t put the money together to make a switch.

Honorable mentions