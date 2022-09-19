How do Reignmakers Football Contest & Rarity Tiers Work?

For the full breakdown of the roadmap, please visit the Reignmakers Football Landing Page.

Reignmakers Football Rarity Tiers

Reignmakers Football boasts five rarity tiers for players to build their lineups with. Those tiers are laid out in the following list, in order from rarest to most common:

REIGNMAKER LEGENDARY ELITE RARE CORE

Reignmakers Football Contest Tiers

Just like there are five rarity tiers for Player Card NFTs, there are corresponding tiers for Reignmakers Football contests. Find the full breakdown of lineup requirements for each contest tier below:

REIGNMAKER

Maximum of 2 REIGNMAKER and 3 LEGENDARY players per lineup (Classic)

Maximum of 1 REIGNMAKER and 3 LEGENDARY players per lineup (Showdown)

Maximum of 1 Superstar per lineup

LEGENDARY

Maximum of 2 LEGENDARY and 3 ELITE players per lineup (Classic)

Maximum of 2 LEGENDARY and 2 ELITE players per lineup (Showdown)

Maximum of 1 Superstar per lineup

ELITE

Maximum of 4 ELITE and 1 RARE players per lineup (Classic)

Maximum of 3 ELITE and 1 RARE players per lineup (Showdown)

Maximum of 1 Superstar per lineup

RARE

Maximum of 4 RARE and 1 CORE players per lineup (Classic)

Maximum of 3 RARE and 1 CORE players per lineup (Showdown)

Maximum of 1 Superstar per lineup

CORE

Maximum of 5 CORE players per lineup (Classic)

Maximum of 4 CORE players per lineup (Showdown)

Maximum of 1 Superstar per lineup

