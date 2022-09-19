For the full breakdown of the roadmap, please visit the Reignmakers Football Landing Page.

Reignmakers Football CORE Contests Breakdown

CORE contests are a great opportunity for new plays to dip their toes into the Reignmakers Football community.

In case you’re new to Reignmakers, CORE Player Card NFTs are the most common of the five tiers, but that doesn’t mean you can’t win great prizes utilizing them!

There are two main types of CORE contests currently on DraftKings.

CORE Classic

The first type of contest is Reignmakers Football Classic - CORE. There are a variety of subcategories for these contests, such as Featured Star, Field Pass Special, and VeeFriends League.

Lineup requirements for Classic CORE contests are a maximum of five CORE players.

Want to try out a Classic CORE contest? Join in on the fun here.

CORE Showdown

The second type of contest is Reignmakers Football Showdown - CORE. Just like Classic contests, there are different types of Showdowns. Lineup requirements for Showdown CORE contests are a maximum of four CORE players.

Both Classic and Showdown versions also have a maximum of one Superstar player.

Want to try out a Showdown CORE contest? Join in on the action here.

If you want to take it up a notch while still utilizing CORE players, some RARE Reignmakers Football contests require them in lineups!

Everything you need to know about each CORE contest can be found in the multiple tabs of the contest description. From an overview of the overall contest to payout structure, we’ve got you covered.

Check out the Reignmakers Football Lobby here!

Interested in joining the VeeFriends League? Read more here!

Need the details on Franchise Score? That article breaks it down in full.

Interested in secondary sales and summary of Reignmakers Football? Look no further than this Marketplace breakdown!

Join the DraftKings Discord here for updates on upcoming, live and past drops.

Connect with the Reignmakers Football conversation on Twitter.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!