 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Adam Thielen sees zero targets in first half of Week 2 vs. Eagles

Vikings WR Adam Thielen continues to frustrate fantasy managers in the first half of Week 2.

By DKNation Staff
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Adam Thielen of the Minnesota Vikings readies for the play against the Green Bay Packers in the first quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings defeated the Packers 23-7.
Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings went into Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles full of confidence after a big win in Week 1 over the Green Bay Packers. Part of the excitement on Minnesota’s end was the strong performance from Kirk Cousins in new head coach Kevin O’Connell’s offense. While Justin Jefferson was a huge part of that success, there was the belief Adam Thielen would eventually come around and find a role in this unit.

Through the first half of Week 2, Thielen has yet to receive a target against the Eagles. The Vikings have spread things out with Jefferson, Irv Smith and Dalvin Cook accounting for 13 of the 15 targets. It looks like the second receiver role in Minnesota is going to be a revolving door situation, which is problematic for managers looking to use Thielen in the starting lineup.

We’ll see if Thielen can take advantage in the second half as the Vikings seem to be headed for a pass-heavy game script.

More From DraftKings Nation