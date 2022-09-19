Evan Engram worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 3

The Jacksonville Jaguars notched an impressive win over Indianapolis in Week 2, shutting out the Colts 24-0 on Sunday. Tight end Evan Engram led the Jags’ receiving corps in targets and receptions, adding 46 yards to a 235-yard passing game. We go over Engram’s fantasy value as Jacksonville prepares for their Week 3 matchup on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jaguars TE Evan Engram: Week 3 waiver wire

Engram is a reliable target for QB Trevor Lawrence, and has proved to be an integral part of an offense that is finally starting to find chemistry on the field. Lawrence’s passing talent and Engram’s size and strength are a good match for the Jags offense, but the Chargers are going to be by far the toughest opponent that the Jags have faced so far this season.

Going up against one of the toughest defenses in the league, Lawrence will likely lean on Engram, but the Chargers’ pass rush and strong secondary pose a threat to Engram’s fantasy value.

Engram is rostered in 16.8% of ESPN fantasy leagues, so he’ll be widely available on the waiver wire heading into Week 3.