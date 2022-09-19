JD McKissic worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 3

The Washington Commanders are experiencing a shift in their offensive game plan with quarterback Carson Wentz under center. They are becoming more pass-heavy, and Wentz has spread the ball around. One of the beneficiaries of the change in tempo has been backup running back J.D. McKissic. While not tallying a lot of rushing yards, he is seeing a lot of targets which gives him PPR upside.

Commanders RB J.D. McKissic: Week 3 waiver wire

McKissic had three carries for eight yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1. He also added three receptions on three targets for 20 more yards. McKissic had a better game in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions. The team ended up playing from behind a lot of the game, but this actually played into McKissic’s favor. He ended with three carries for nine yards, but he brought in all seven of his targets for 54 yards.

There is no question that he is the backup behind Antonio Gibson. We don’t know his role when rookie running back Brian Robinson returns to action. McKissic does excel as a pass-catching running back and seems to be on the same page with Wentz. For now, he is worth an add off the waiver wire.