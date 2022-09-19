How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream, what to watch on September 19

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the SAP Center in San Jose, CA.

The company continues its tour on the west coast as it continues the march towards Extreme Rules next month. Tonight, we’ll have a big time title match and a superstar returns home.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, September 19

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

United States Champion Bobby Lashley will defend his title tonight when going one-on-one with Seth Rollins. Last week, Rollins opened the show by pointing out that it’s been a long time since he’s held championship gold and has a desire to be a champion once again. The match with Lashley was made official later on in the evening and this will most likely be the main event of tonight’s show.

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair issued an open challenge for her title last week and successfully defended her belt against Sonya Deville. Belair is still feuding with Damage Control, who captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship last week when Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah. Tonight’s episode of Raw is notably in Bayley’s hometown of San Jose, so we’ll see what she has in store in here backyard.

Also on the show, Kevin Owens will go one-on-one with Austin Theory. KO has been grilling the Money in the Bank winner in recent weeks, stating that he needs to prove himself to earn respect. We’ll see what comes of this match and if Johnny Gargano will get involved.