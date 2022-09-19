Monday Night Raw preview: Three questions heading into September 19 episode

WWE Monday Night Raw comes live from the SAP Center in San Jose, CA, tonight as the company continues the march towards Extreme Rules next month.

Whether it’s an extremely important episode or a completely throwaway show that will be forgotten about in two weeks, there are always questions that surround each edition of Monday Night Raw. I’ll ask some pertaining to tonight’s episode.

Who will win the United States title match?

United States Champion Bobby Lashley will defend his title tonight when going one-on-one with Seth Rollins. Last week, Rollins opened the show by pointing out that it’s been a long time since he’s held championship gold and has a desire to be a champion once again. The match with Lashley was made official later on in the evening and this will most likely be the main event of tonight’s show.

It’ll be interesting to see who comes out on top here considering that these are two of the top guys on Raw at the moment. With the undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns almost exclusively a Smackdown act these days, the U.S. title is the de-facto top belt on Raw. Lashley’s reign as the champ has been impressive but it’s also time to start building Rollins up as a champion once again. We’ll see who picks up the victory.

What will Bayley do in her hometown of San Jose?

Raw is in San Jose tonight and it will be a homecoming for Bayley. It’s been a big week for Damage Control with Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai capturing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship last week and they’ll be sure to have something big planned for the hometown superstar tonight.

Notably, Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair began doing an open challenge for her belt last week. Could Bayley challenge the champ tonight?

Will we get any Roman Reigns-Logan Paul build tonight?

The biggest news coming out of the weekend was the announcement that Roman Reigns will defend his titles against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel in November. The company is really hyping up this spectacle and even held a press conference in Las Vegas on Saturday to promote it.

As mentioned before, Reigns is mostly a Smackdown act and has been confined almost exclusively to that show. However, it would not be a surprise to see them do something tonight to add further promotion for the match this fall.