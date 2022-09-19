Super Bowl 57 odds: Who’s improving, who’s falling after Week 2

The NFL returned for Week 2 and 14 of the first 16 games are official a wrap. The week wraps up with a doubleheader of Monday Night Football featuring the Titans vs. the Bills and the Vikings vs. the Eagles. In the meantime, plenty happened on Thursday and Sunday to re-assess where things stand in the Super Bowl race
The biggest news is the Trey Lance injury. The 49ers second-year quarterback broke his ankle and will miss the rest of the season. Jimmy Garoppolo is back in the saddle and guided the 49ers to a 27-7 win over the Seahawks on Sunday. The 49ers Super Bowl odds improved from +2200 to +2000 with the win. Garoppolo brings a potentially lower ceiling than Lance but he brings a higher floor given his experience and being a part of two NFC title game (and one Super Bowl) teams.
The Cowboys stunned the Bengals on Sunday and while their odds dropped from +2200 to +3500 due to the Dak Prescott injury, Cooper Rush looked solid in his second career start. He’s not the guy who will lead them to a Super Bowl, but his Week 3 performance suggests he can keep them alive in the NFC East race.
The Broncos saw their odds drop from +1800 to +2500 in spite of a win over the Texans. They looked atrocious and it’s hard to see where improvement will come from. Nathaniel Hackett is not good at situational football and Russell Wilson is looking a little cooked.
The other big improvement this week saw the Giants go from +13000 to +7000 as they improved to 2-0. They beat the Panthers following a Week 1 upset of the Titans. It wasn’t pretty and they’ve got a long way to go, but the Giants are looking like they won’t be the worst team in the league.
Here’s a full list of Super Bowl 57 odds heading into Week 3, and how they compare with the first two weeks.
Super Bowl 57 odds, Week 3
|Team
|Week 1
|Week 2
|Week 3
|Team
|Week 1
|Week 2
|Week 3
|Buffalo Bills
|+550
|+500
|+400
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+700
|+700
|+700
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+1000
|+800
|+700
|Los Angeles Rams
|+1200
|+1500
|+1300
|Green Bay Packers
|+1000
|+1300
|+1400
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+1400
|+1300
|+1400
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+2200
|+1600
|+1600
|Baltimore Ravens
|+2000
|+1700
|+1800
|Minnesota Vikings
|+3500
|+2500
|+1800
|San Francisco 49ers
|+1600
|+2200
|+2000
|Denver Broncos
|+1800
|+1800
|+2500
|Miami Dolphins
|+4000
|+3000
|+2500
|Dallas Cowboys
|+2200
|+2200
|+3500
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+2200
|+2500
|+3500
|Indianapolis Colts
|+2500
|+2500
|+4000
|New Orleans Saints
|+4000
|+3500
|+4000
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+4000
|+5000
|+4000
|Arizona Cardinals
|+4000
|+4000
|+5000
|Tennessee Titans
|+4000
|+4000
|+5000
|New England Patriots
|+5000
|+7000
|+5000
|Cleveland Browns
|+5000
|+4000
|+6000
|New York Giants
|+13000
|+13000
|+7000
|Washington Commanders
|+7000
|+6000
|+8000
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+9000
|+7000
|+8000
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+13000
|+13000
|+8000
|Detroit Lions
|+15000
|+13000
|+8000
|Chicago Bears
|+15000
|+10000
|+10000
|Carolina Panthers
|+13000
|+15000
|+15000
|New York Jets
|+13000
|+20000
|+15000
|Seattle Seahawks
|+15000
|+15000
|+20000
|Atlanta Falcons
|+20000
|+20000
|+25000
|Houston Texans
|+25000
|+20000
|+25000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.