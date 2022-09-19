Super Bowl 57 odds: Who’s improving, who’s falling after Week 2

The NFL returned for Week 2 and 14 of the first 16 games are official a wrap. The week wraps up with a doubleheader of Monday Night Football featuring the Titans vs. the Bills and the Vikings vs. the Eagles. In the meantime, plenty happened on Thursday and Sunday to re-assess where things stand in the Super Bowl race

The biggest news is the Trey Lance injury. The 49ers second-year quarterback broke his ankle and will miss the rest of the season. Jimmy Garoppolo is back in the saddle and guided the 49ers to a 27-7 win over the Seahawks on Sunday. The 49ers Super Bowl odds improved from +2200 to +2000 with the win. Garoppolo brings a potentially lower ceiling than Lance but he brings a higher floor given his experience and being a part of two NFC title game (and one Super Bowl) teams.

The Cowboys stunned the Bengals on Sunday and while their odds dropped from +2200 to +3500 due to the Dak Prescott injury, Cooper Rush looked solid in his second career start. He’s not the guy who will lead them to a Super Bowl, but his Week 3 performance suggests he can keep them alive in the NFC East race.

The Broncos saw their odds drop from +1800 to +2500 in spite of a win over the Texans. They looked atrocious and it’s hard to see where improvement will come from. Nathaniel Hackett is not good at situational football and Russell Wilson is looking a little cooked.

The other big improvement this week saw the Giants go from +13000 to +7000 as they improved to 2-0. They beat the Panthers following a Week 1 upset of the Titans. It wasn’t pretty and they’ve got a long way to go, but the Giants are looking like they won’t be the worst team in the league.

Here’s a full list of Super Bowl 57 odds heading into Week 3, and how they compare with the first two weeks.

Super Bowl 57 odds, Week 3 Team Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Team Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Buffalo Bills +550 +500 +400 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +700 +700 +700 Kansas City Chiefs +1000 +800 +700 Los Angeles Rams +1200 +1500 +1300 Green Bay Packers +1000 +1300 +1400 Los Angeles Chargers +1400 +1300 +1400 Philadelphia Eagles +2200 +1600 +1600 Baltimore Ravens +2000 +1700 +1800 Minnesota Vikings +3500 +2500 +1800 San Francisco 49ers +1600 +2200 +2000 Denver Broncos +1800 +1800 +2500 Miami Dolphins +4000 +3000 +2500 Dallas Cowboys +2200 +2200 +3500 Cincinnati Bengals +2200 +2500 +3500 Indianapolis Colts +2500 +2500 +4000 New Orleans Saints +4000 +3500 +4000 Las Vegas Raiders +4000 +5000 +4000 Arizona Cardinals +4000 +4000 +5000 Tennessee Titans +4000 +4000 +5000 New England Patriots +5000 +7000 +5000 Cleveland Browns +5000 +4000 +6000 New York Giants +13000 +13000 +7000 Washington Commanders +7000 +6000 +8000 Pittsburgh Steelers +9000 +7000 +8000 Jacksonville Jaguars +13000 +13000 +8000 Detroit Lions +15000 +13000 +8000 Chicago Bears +15000 +10000 +10000 Carolina Panthers +13000 +15000 +15000 New York Jets +13000 +20000 +15000 Seattle Seahawks +15000 +15000 +20000 Atlanta Falcons +20000 +20000 +25000 Houston Texans +25000 +20000 +25000

