Who should I start on MNF if Gabe Davis is out for Week 2?

Welcome to the final two games of Week 2. For those desperate for NFL football (yes, all of you reading), we get a double header tonight. There’s no special reason to do so other than TV contracts and cash money, but you knew that already. We do get too see the Titans face the Bills in the early matchup and the Vikings take on the Eagles in the late matchup.Those are two interesting games, especially for fantasy football.

The biggest question mark for fantasy going into tonight is Bills WR Gabe Davis’ ankle. News hasn’t been great, but there hasn’t been a whole lot of news as of yet. Hopefully we’ll get some soon, but until then, let’s take a look at some possible replacements for Davis.

Hopefully you have a flex spot open for a Davis replacement, but if not, we have you covered either way.

If you have a WR spot open

Isaiah McKenzie, WR, Bills

This is the best case scenario. If you have McKenzie, he’s likely the best replacement for Davis, as he’ll step up in his absence and has shown he can do so. Have no reservations of subbing him in.

Treylon Burks/Robert Woods, WR, Titans

Burks and Woods are the Top 2 options in Tennessee and in a game where the Bills might get a lead, both should have opportunities. The Bills defense is stout though. But again, either of these guys makes a lot of sense as a replacement player.

Jamison Crowder, WR, Bills

Crowder had a decent sized role in Week 1, catching 3-of-4 targets. His floor would see a boost if Davis is out and I like his consistency as a veteran.

If you have a flex spot open

Dawson Knox, TE, Bills

Knox didn’t get much going in Week 1, but you know he’s going to get his and especially around the end zone. The absence of Davis would up his odds for a touchdown by a good percentage. I like him a lot as a replacement, but would still choose McKenzie if available.

Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Eagles

Gainwell was the direct backup to Miles Sanders in Week 1 and scored a touchdown. He only had seven touches, but I’d say his range will include double-digit touches this year. I like his upside as a receiving back if the Viking get a lead.

Zack Moss/James Cook, RB, Bills

I’m not as high on these two, as it’s hard to know how their usage will go. Cook, the rookie, has the upside, but a fumble on his first touch last week her his chances. Maybe he had a great practice week and will see more work in Week 2. It’s hard to know. But if you’re desperate, these two will see time.