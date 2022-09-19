Buccaneers WR Mike Evans suspended 1 game after Week 2 fight

Update: Mike Evans does plan to appeal his one game suspension, per Tom Pelissero. He won’t succeed in getting it removed, but maybe he can extend the time enough to play in Week 3 to let Chris Godwin have some more time to heal?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been suspended for one game after a fight during their Week 2 matchup with the New Orleans Saints, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Evans, who has always had a beef with Saints CB Marshon Lattimore, helped start the fight, but also took a swing, which is likely what got him the suspension.

NFL letter suspending Mike Evans pic.twitter.com/zaHSehiqRu — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) September 19, 2022

Evans will miss a big game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday and his absence will make an already thin receiving corps even thinner. Right now every starter in Week 1 is either hurt or suspended.

Julio Jones missed Week 3 with a knee injury, while Chris Godwin was out with a hamstring. Many of the receivers were considered questionable on the injury report, but Russell Gage, Breshad Perriman and Scotty Miller were able to play. Jones could return for this week, but Godwin seems like more of a long shot. Miller took over Jones’ role, so if he returns, we would likely have Jones, Perriman and Gage as the starting three against the Packers.