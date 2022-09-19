 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans suspended 1 game after Week 2 fight

The Buccaneers will be down their top receiver against the Packers in Week 3.

By Chet Gresham Updated
Marcus Maye #6 of the New Orleans Saints argues with Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the field during the second half of the game at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Update: Mike Evans does plan to appeal his one game suspension, per Tom Pelissero. He won’t succeed in getting it removed, but maybe he can extend the time enough to play in Week 3 to let Chris Godwin have some more time to heal?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been suspended for one game after a fight during their Week 2 matchup with the New Orleans Saints, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Evans, who has always had a beef with Saints CB Marshon Lattimore, helped start the fight, but also took a swing, which is likely what got him the suspension.

Evans will miss a big game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday and his absence will make an already thin receiving corps even thinner. Right now every starter in Week 1 is either hurt or suspended.

Julio Jones missed Week 3 with a knee injury, while Chris Godwin was out with a hamstring. Many of the receivers were considered questionable on the injury report, but Russell Gage, Breshad Perriman and Scotty Miller were able to play. Jones could return for this week, but Godwin seems like more of a long shot. Miller took over Jones’ role, so if he returns, we would likely have Jones, Perriman and Gage as the starting three against the Packers.

More From DraftKings Nation