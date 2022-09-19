Report: Sean Couturier expected to miss several months with back injury

Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier will miss significant time with a back injury, according to a report from Anthony SanFilippo.

Couturier, 29, has been dealing with back issues for several seasons. He had back surgery last season that kept him out for 53 games. When healthy Couturier is a top-line scorer. He has 30-goal seasons in 2017-18 and 2018-19 and reached his career high of 76 points in those seasons.

Injuries have robbed Couturier of more than 100 games over the past seven seasons. Last season Couturier had six goals and 11 assists in just 29 games.

The Flyers are +15000 longshot to win the Stanley Cup at DraftKings Sportsbook.