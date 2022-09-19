 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Sean Couturier expected to miss several months with back injury

Couturier, 29, has been a fixture on the Philadelphia Flyers top line when he is healthy.

By nafselon76
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Philadelphia Flyers Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier will miss significant time with a back injury, according to a report from Anthony SanFilippo.

Couturier, 29, has been dealing with back issues for several seasons. He had back surgery last season that kept him out for 53 games. When healthy Couturier is a top-line scorer. He has 30-goal seasons in 2017-18 and 2018-19 and reached his career high of 76 points in those seasons.

Injuries have robbed Couturier of more than 100 games over the past seven seasons. Last season Couturier had six goals and 11 assists in just 29 games.

The Flyers are +15000 longshot to win the Stanley Cup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

More From DraftKings Nation