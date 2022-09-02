Opening odds for Bills vs. Rams matchup in Week 1

The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams will kick off the NFL season from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Thursday, September 8. The game will get started at 8:20 p.m. ET and air on NBC.

Buffalo is coming off an 11-6 season and had its postseason run ended by the Kansas City Chiefs for the second straight season. Josh Allen will enter the regular season as a +650 betting favorite to win the MVP award on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Los Angeles is coming off a Super Bowl title in 2021 and will look to get back there with a strong team coming back. After not winning a single playoff game in 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions, Matthew Stafford is a Super Bowl champion after one year in Los Angeles.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds during the offseason for every matchup on the 2022 NFL regular season calendar. Below, we take a look at the offseason opening odds and where they sit heading into game week. That’s followed by a pick to open the week.

Bills vs. Rams

August 31

Point spread: Bills -2.5

Point total: 53

Moneyline: Bills -135, Rams +115

May 13

Opening point spread: Rams -1

Opening point total: 52

Opening moneyline: Bills -110, Rams -110

Early pick: Bills +2.5

Buffalo had the best defense in the NFL last season, allowing just 4.6 yards per play, and the Bills play on the defensive side of the ball will be the difference in covering this number. Buffalo even added Von Miller this offseason to bolster the pass rush. The Bills have the better defense and quarterback in this matchup and have a great shot at winning the season opener outright.

