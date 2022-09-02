Opening odds for Saints vs. Falcons matchup in Week 1

The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons will open their NFL season from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11. The game will start at 1:00 p.m. ET and air on FOX.

New Orleans finished 9-8 last season and failed to make the postseason after Jameis Winston went down with a season-ending injury in Week 8. He is back as the starter, and the Dennis Allen era is set to begin after Sean Payton stepped away following last season.

Atlanta will enter the second season with Arthur Smith as its head coach with a shakeup at quarterback. The Falcons traded Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts this offseason and will start Marcus Mariota with third-round draft pick Desmond Ridder backing him up.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds during the offseason for every matchup on the 2022 NFL regular season calendar. Below, we take a look at the offseason opening odds and where they sit heading into game week. That’s followed by a pick to open the week.

Saints vs. Falcons

August 31

Point spread: Saints -5.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Saints -225, Falcons +190

May 13

Opening point spread: Saints -3.5

Opening point total: 42

Opening moneyline: Saints -180, Falcons +155

Early pick: Saints -5.5

This line has lost a little value over the course of the offseason, but New Orleans has a great chance at covering this number under a touchdown. The Saints had a defense that ranked No. 4 in opponent yards per play last season, and getting Winston back on the field is huge for this New Orleans offense.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.