Opening odds for Browns vs. Panthers matchup in Week 1

The Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers will open their seasons from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, September 11. The game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET and air on CBS.

Cleveland brought a mess to its franchise this offseason by trading for Deshaun Watson, who will be suspended for the first 11 games going into Year 3 of the Kevin Stefanski era. The Browns are coming off an 8-9 season and will roll with Jacoby Brissett as their starting quarterback.

Baker Mayfield won the quarterback battle over Sam Darnold, so the former Browns quarterback will face his former team to open the season. The Panthers won five games in 2021 for the third consecutive season as they head into the third year with Matt Rhule as the head coach.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds during the offseason for every matchup on the 2022 NFL regular season calendar. Below, we take a look at the offseason opening odds and where they sit heading into game week. That’s followed by a pick to open the week.

Browns vs. Panthers

August 31

Point spread: Panthers -2.5

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Panthers -135, Browns +115

May 13

Opening point spread: Browns -3.5

Opening point total: 42.5

Opening moneyline: Browns -180, Panthers +155

Early pick: Panthers -2.5

This line made quite the swing over the last few months, and you got incredible value if you locked in a play on the Panthers in May. Mayfield feels like a quarterback who will play at his best in a revenge spot against a team that gave up on him. Carolina ranked No. 31 in yards per pass attempt last season, and that should improve significantly to go along with a defense that ranked No. 3 in yards per play (5.1).

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.