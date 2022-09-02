Opening odds for 49ers vs. Bears matchup in Week 1

The San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears meet up for their regular season opener on Sunday, September 11 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET and will air on FOX.

San Francisco is coming off a 10-7 campaign, and went 2-4 in AFC West. Trey Lance steps into the starting quarterback role after appearing in just six games in his rookie year. Kyle Shanahan enters his sixth season as the 49ers’ head coach with two playoff appearances and a Super Bowl appearance under his belt.

On the flip side, Chicago finished 2021 with a 6-11 record, and 2-4 in the NFC North. Justin Fields begins his second NFL season as the team’s No. 1 quarterback, and is looking for a redemption year after recording just seven passing touchdowns and a 73.2 QB rating.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds during the offseason for every matchup on the 2022 NFL regular season calendar. Below, we take a look at the offseason opening odds and where they sit heading into game week. That’s followed by a pick to open the week.

49ers vs. Bears

August 31

Point spread: 49ers -7

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: 49ers -300, Bears +250

May 13

Opening point spread: 49ers -6.5

Opening point total: 42.5

Opening moneyline: 49ers -275, Bears +220

Early pick: 49ers -7

Considering the projected win totals for the 49ers (10) and Bears (6), we have to go with the current better team of the two. The 49ers winning by one score and an extra point feels like solid value. Defensive success will be the key ingredient for this spread to hit. The 49ers have a top-5 defense that should be able to contain Fields and the Bears offense.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.