Opening odds for Steelers vs. Bengals matchup in Week 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals meet up for their regular season opener on Sunday, September 11 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.

In the first of two divisional battles this season, the Bengals will look to build off of their successful 10-7 campaign in 2021. They have come out victorious in their last three meetings with Pittsburgh.

For the first time since 2003, the Steelers are starting the season without Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback. Mitch Trubisky takes over under center, with Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett as the backups.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds during the offseason for every matchup on the 2022 NFL regular season calendar. Below, we take a look at the offseason opening odds and where they sit heading into game week. That’s followed by a pick to open the week.

Steelers vs. Bengals

August 31

Point spread: Bengals -6.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: -260

May 13

Opening point spread: Bengals -6.5

Opening point total: 45

Opening moneyline: Bengals -250, Steelers +200

Early pick: Bengals -6.5

No question, the Bengals come into this matchup with a more prominent offense. The Steelers can certainly get it done on the defensive side, but until the passing attack erases its concerns, we can feel pretty confident in last year’s AFC champions to cover. The Bengals’ high-octane style will make Pittsburgh have to beat them at their own game, but currently, we don’t see their roster lighting up the scoreboard. Trust Cincinnati at home.

