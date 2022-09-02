Opening odds for Colts vs. Texans matchup in Week 1

The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans meet up for their regular season opener on Sunday, September 11 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.

Following disappointing 9-8 finish in the 2021-22 NFL season, the Colts are hoping to bounce back strong with upgrades in place throughout their roster. 14-year veteran Matt Ryan takes over at quarterback, eager to get the Colts’ passing game back on the right track. They also improved their already stout defense, adding DE Yannick Ngakoue and CB Stephon Gilmore.

The Texans finished with a rocky 4-13 record, and look to be entering another experimental year. They have some interesting pieces, however. Davis Mills will start at quarterback after a pretty solid showing in preseason. Head coach Lovie Smith should at least have enough talent throughout the roster to at least remain competitive in 2022.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds during the offseason for every matchup on the 2022 NFL regular season calendar. Below, we take a look at the offseason opening odds and where they sit heading into game week. That’s followed by a pick to open the week.

Colts vs. Texans

August 31

Point spread: Colts -8

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Colts -390, Texans +320

May 13

Opening point spread: Colts -7.5

Opening point total: 44.5

Opening moneyline: Colts -380, Texans +290

Early pick: Colts -8

Any spread that surpasses seven points is typically not the most ideal. The Colts, however, have a huge season ahead. They would love to begin the new campaign with a double-digit stomping of the current worst team in the power rankings. This should be a solid tune-up game for Indianapolis, so we can test our luck that they’ll cover with ease.

