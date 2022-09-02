Opening odds for Eagles vs. Lions matchup in Week 1

The Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions meet up for their regular season opener on Sunday, September 11 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET and will air on FOX.

After a 9-8 finish in 2021, the Eagles have been busy this offseason beefing up their roster. They’ve added an elite No. 1 wide receiver in A.J. Brown and a quality veteran WR Zach Pascal on offense, and defensively they went out and got linebackers Haason Reddick, Kyzir White and Nakobe Dean. Combine that with rookie defensive lineman Jordan Davis, and the help in the secondary with CB James Bradberry and safeties Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Anthony Harris.

Detroit should be much improved from their 3-13 campaign a year ago, as well. They appear to have a new superstar in rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, and have a nice group of weapons offensively surrounding Jared Goff. Head coach Dan Campbell enters his second season with the Lions, and is exactly the type of fiery motivator that can push this team in the right direction in 2022.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds during the offseason for every matchup on the 2022 NFL regular season calendar. Below, we take a look at the offseason opening odds and where they sit heading into game week. That’s followed by a pick to open the week.

Eagles vs. Lions

August 31

Point spread: Eagles -4

Point total: 49

Moneyline: Eagles -180, Lions +155

May 13

Opening point spread: Eagles -4

Opening point total: 46.5

Opening moneyline: Eagles -190, Lions +160

Early pick: Eagles -4

Despite expectations being higher for both of these teams, they also certainly have a lot to prove. We can only trust our best judgement at this early stage of the season. On paper, the Eagles appear to be the more talented roster on both ends of the football, which gives this close spread some nice value.

