Opening odds for Patriots vs. Dolphins matchup in Week 1

The New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins will open their season from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, September 11. The game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET and air on CBS.

The Patriots are coming off a 10-7 season, and they were blown out in the Wild Card round against the Buffalo Bills. Mac Jones put together a strong rookie season, completing 67.6% of passes for 3,801 yards with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions and will look to improve on that in Year 2.

The Dolphins have gone over two decades without winning a playoff game, and they’re coming off a 9-8 season last year. Tua Tagovailoa will head into his third NFL season and needs to show signs of improvement in the first season of the Mike McDaniel era in Miami.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds during the offseason for every matchup on the 2022 NFL regular season calendar. Below, we take a look at the offseason opening odds and where they sit heading into game week. That’s followed by a pick to open the week.

Patriots vs. Dolphins

September 1

Point spread: Dolphins -3

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Dolphins -165, Patriots +140

May 13

Opening point spread: Dolphins -3

Opening point total: 45

Opening moneyline: Dolphins -155, Patriots +135

Early pick: Patriots +3

Getting a field goal head start is fantastic value for New England in its season opener. The best unit on the field in this matchup in 2021 was the Patriots defense that ranked fifth in yards per play (5.1), while the worst was the Dolphins offense, which ranked 29th in yards per play (4.8). New England’s defense should be set up for success, and the Patriots should do enough offensively to cover this number as road underdogs.

