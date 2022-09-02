Opening odds for Ravens vs. Jets matchup in Week 1

The Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets will start their season from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on September 11. The game will start at 1:00 p.m. ET and air on CBS.

The Ravens are coming off an 8-9 season and lost their final six games to fall short of a playoff spot. Baltimore was without Lamar Jackson for the final four games, but the former NFL MVP is back in what will be a massive year for him as he looks for a new contract.

The Jets have not made the playoffs in more than a decade, and they went 4-13 last season as they head into the second year of Robert Saleh in New York. Zach Wilson injured his knee during the preseason, and it remains to be seen whether he will be available for Week 1.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds during the offseason for every matchup on the 2022 NFL regular season calendar. Below, we take a look at the offseason opening odds and where they sit heading into game week. That’s followed by a pick to open the week.

Ravens vs. Jets

September 1

Point spread: Ravens -7

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Ravens -320, Jets +265

May 13

Opening point spread: Ravens -4.5

Opening point total: 45

Opening moneyline: Ravens -195, Jets +165

Early pick: Jets +7

New York has all sorts of value with this number jumping to seven over the last few months. Even before sitting out with an injury down the stretch last season, Jackson did not play well as a passer with a 16:13 touchdown-to-interception ratio. The Jets quarterback situation is quite the question mark with a potentially injured Wilson and Flacco, who has seen limited regular season snaps over the last few years. Still, getting a full touchdown before the game kicks off gives the edge toward New York in the season opener.

