Opening odds for Jaguars vs. Commanders matchup in Week 1

The Jacksonville Jaguars will begin their season on the road as they travel north to take on the Washington Commanders. Kickoff from FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland is set for 1 p.m. ET, with the game airing on Fox.

While the Jaguars (0-0) focused on shoring up their offense in last year’s draft, the defense was the focal point of the 2022 NFL Draft. With the No. 1 overall pick, the Jags selected edge rusher, Travon Walker out of Georgia. Jacksonville was back on the clock with No. 27 and selected ILB Devin Lloyd from Utah. They join Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne as they try and correct the ship this season and avoid picking No. 1 for the third year in a row.

The Commanders (0-0) have a new name and a new quarterback. Carson Wentz was acquired via trade in the offseason, and Washington selected wide receiver Jahan Dotson with the 16th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He and Terry McLaurin will be Wentz’s top targets as the team looks to keep up in a competitive NFC East.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds during the offseason for every matchup on the 2022 NFL regular season calendar. Below, we take a look at the offseason opening odds and where they sit heading into game week. That’s followed by a pick to open the week.

Jaguars vs. Commanders

Thursday, September 1

Point spread: Commanders -3

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Jaguars +135, Commanders -155

May 13

Opening point spread: Commanders -4

Opening point total: 44.5

Opening moneyline: Commanders -190, Jaguars +160

Early pick:

I’m going with Washington to cover for my pick. I think Jacksonville improved this offseason, and they better hope so with the money they spent on free agents. That being said, I don’t know that they will click from the start of the season. There will be growing pains, and I think the Commanders are the better team, albeit slightly.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.