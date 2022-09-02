Opening odds for Chiefs vs. Cardinals matchup in Week 1

The Kansas City Chiefs will fly west to take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona is set for 4:25 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS.

The Chiefs (0-0) traded away star wide receiver Tyreek Hill in the offseason and signed JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling to replicate him. They still have Patrick Mahomes under center, giving them a weekly edge against their opponents. While the AFC West got more competitive, they aren’t playing a divisional opponent this week.

The Cardinals (0-0) hope to improve on their 11-6 record and overcome an early playoff exit. They traded for Marquise Brown in the NFL Draft to give quarterback Kyler Murray another option in the offense. Unfortunately, star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was suspended for the first six games of the season due to PED usage and will miss this game.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds during the offseason for every matchup on the 2022 NFL regular season calendar. Below, we take a look at the offseason opening odds and where they sit heading into game week. That’s followed by a pick to open the week.

Chiefs vs. Cardinals

Thursday, September 1

Point spread: Chiefs -4.5

Point total: 53.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -200, Cardinals +170

May 13

Opening point spread: Chiefs -3

Opening point total: 53

Opening moneyline: Chiefs -150, Cardinals +130

Early pick:

I’m backing Patrick Mahomes, er-the Chiefs. While I think they finally come up short in the AFC West this season, the Cardinals being down Hopkins will be an issue. Combine that with their losses on defense, and I think Kansas City finds itself in familiar territory winning this game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.