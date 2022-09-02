Opening odds for Raiders vs. Chargers matchup in Week 1

The Las Vegas Raiders hit the road to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 of the NFL regular season. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California is set for 4:25 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.

The Raiders (0-0) enter a new era as they traded for star wide receiver Davante Adams in the offseason. They made questionable cuts, though and must have faith in the new regime as they move on from the Jon Gruden year. Either way, this is a tough divisional matchup to start the year and is a good measuring stick at their preparedness.

The Chargers (0-0) are known for their high-powered offense with Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Don’t look past their defense, though, as they signed Khalil Mack as a free agent opposite Joey Bosa. Their defensive line is going to be a problem for teams, and they may have the staff to win their first divisional title since 2009.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds during the offseason for every matchup on the 2022 NFL regular season calendar. Below, we take a look at the offseason opening odds and where they sit heading into game week. That’s followed by a pick to open the week.

Raiders vs. Chargers

Thursday, September 1

Point spread: Chargers -3.5

Point total: 52.5

Moneyline: Raiders +150, Chargers -175

May 13

Opening point spread: Chargers -4

Opening point total: 52

Opening moneyline: Chargers -180, Raiders +155

Early pick:

The Chargers' offense continues to improve, and their defense will be stout up front. While I love the pairing of Adams with his collegiate quarterback Carr, I don’t know how much this will elevate Carr’s game. Las Vegas has a less than spectacular offensive line, and I expect Bosa and Mack to be permanent residents of the Raiders’ backfield.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.