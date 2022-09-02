Opening odds for Packers vs. Vikings matchup in Week 1

The Green Bay Packers travel to face the Minnesota Vikings for an NFC North matchup for Week 1 on Sunday, September 11 at U.S Bank Stadium. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:25 p.m ET and the game will air on FOX.

The Packers own the overall series against their NFC North rivals with a 64-56-3 record to date. Green Bay will start the season with a hopeful new quarterback-wide receiver tandem as Aaron Rodgers will be without his longtime teammate Davante Adams, who was traded in the offseason.

The Vikings may trail the overall series record but they managed to win two of the previous three matchups between these two teams. Minnesota will enter the season with new head coach Kevin O’Connell at the helm, who has previous experience as Kirk Cousins’ former quarterback coach.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds during the offseason for every matchup on the 2022 NFL regular season calendar. Below, we take a look at the offseason opening odds and where they sit heading into game week. That’s followed by a pick to open the week.

Packers vs. Vikings

September 1

Point spread: Packers -1.5

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Packers -125, Vikings +105

May 13

Opening point spread: Packers -1.5

Opening point total: 49

Opening moneyline: Packers -120, Vikings +100

Early pick: Packers -1.5

Prior to last season’s loss in Week 1, Green Bay had rattled off six straight seasons of starting off the year with a win. Both teams have questions on their rosters and the loss of Adams remains to be seen for the Packers. Overall, the Packers roster still boasts a great deal of talent and 1.5 points should be an easy spread for the likes of Rodgers and the Packers.

