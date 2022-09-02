Opening odds for Giants vs. Titans matchup in Week 1

The New York Giants start their season with an AFC opponent as they travel to face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 11 at Nissan Stadium. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX.

The Giants are hoping for early season success as new head coach Brian Daboll kicks off his first season at the helm. New York will need to rely on consistency from Daniel Jones under center, though the anticipated return of Saquon Barkley should provide assistance in the backfield.

The Titans may have lost a noteworthy weapon after trading A.J. Brown in the offseason, but the offense still boasts a matchup nightmare in Derrick Henry. The veteran running back shouldn’t miss a beat in the ground game, while new addition Robert Woods gives quarterback Ryan Tannehill a brand new target in the passing attack.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds during the offseason for every matchup on the 2022 NFL regular season calendar. Below, we take a look at the offseason opening odds and where they sit heading into game week. That’s followed by a pick to open the week.

Giants vs. Titans

September 1

Point spread: Titans -5.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Titans -225, Giants +190

May 13

Opening point spread: Titans -6.5

Opening point total: 44

Opening moneyline: Titans -300, Giants +235

Early pick: Titans -5.5

Tenessee loves to run the ball with their matchup nightmare in Henry, and the Giants ranked 25th last season with an average of 129.0 rushing yards given up per game. Henry should have a field day against a defense that is leaky against the run. Combined with Jones’ inconsistency under center this makes siding with Tenessee an easy choice in covering the spread.

