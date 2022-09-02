Opening odds for Bucs vs. Cowboys matchup in Week 1

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys will get their 2022 regular season underway as they meet up on Sunday, September 11 at 8:20 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium. The game is set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET and will be shown on NBC.

The Bucs finished 13-4 on top of the NFC South last season, but couldn’t get past the Rams in the playoffs as their hopes for a back-to-back Super Bowl title came to an end. After a whirlwind offseason that saw Tom Brady retire, then unretire, the 45-year-old will be back under center for another season in Tampa Bay. This time, he’ll do it without Bruce Arians at the helm, who also retired this offseason and handed the reins over to former defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.

The Cowboys went 12-5 and finished at the top of the NFC East, only to fall to the 49ers in the Wild Card round. They traded star receiver Amari Cooper to the Browns, and brought in WR James Washington from the Steelers while drafting another WR in Jalen Tolbert. Washington is expected to miss the first month of the season after fracturing his foot in training camp.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds during the offseason for every matchup on the 2022 NFL regular season calendar. Below, we take a look at the offseason opening odds and where they sit heading into game week. That’s followed by a pick to open the week.

Bucs vs. Cowboys

September 1

Point spread: Bucs -1.5

Point total: 50.5

Moneyline: Bucs -120, Cowboys +100

May 13

Opening point spread: Bucs -2.5

Opening point total: 51.5

Opening moneyline: Bucs -135, Cowboys +115

Early pick: Bucs -120

With Tom Brady back for another season, and the addition of Julio Jones to an already impressive receiving corps, the Bucs are set for another big season as they chase down another Super Bowl trophy. This will be a rematch from last year’s season opener for both sides, when the Bucs walked away with a 31-29 victory at Raymond James Stadium.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.