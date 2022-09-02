Opening odds for Broncos vs. Seahawks matchup in Week 1

The Denver Broncos will face off against the Seattle Seahawks in their regular season opener on Monday, September 12 with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The game at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington will be shown on ABC and ESPN.

After failing to make the playoffs for the sixth year in a row, the Broncos made some significant changes this offseason, most notably the hiring of Nathaniel Hackett as head coach and the acquisition of QB Russell Wilson from Seattle. It’s only fitting that Wilson will go up against his former team in the very first game of the season as Denver will look to get off on the right foot this season.

The Seahawks missed out on the playoffs last year for the first time since 2017, and the offseason saw some major moves for the team who went 7-10, finishing last in the NFC West. As mentioned, Seattle traded away longtime QB Russell Wilson, and released LB Bobby Wagner, who ended up with the Los Angeles Rams.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds during the offseason for every matchup on the 2022 NFL regular season calendar. Below, we take a look at the offseason opening odds and where they sit heading into game week. That’s followed by a pick to open the week.

Broncos vs. Seahawks

September 1

Point spread: Broncos -6.5

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Broncos -245, Seahawks +205

May 13

Opening point spread: Broncos -4

Opening point total: 41

Opening moneyline: Broncos -190, Seahawks +160

Early pick: Broncos -6.5

The Seahawks will be adjusting to life after Wilson as they hand starting QB role to Geno Smith ahead of the Week 1 contest. Seattle will be running a committee consisting of Rashaad Penny and Kenneth Walker III to run the backfield following Chris Carson’s retirement in the offseason due to a neck injury he suffered in the 2021 season. Wilson and the Broncos will look to impress with their bolstered offense as they’re favored to get the win at Lumen Field.

