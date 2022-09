Opening odds for Week 1 of the NFL season

The regular season is upon us as the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams kick off on Thursday, September 8. With the first week upon us, we get our first chance to bet on regular season football since January. Below, we will have the opening odds for Week 1 of the regular season as they stand on September 1 and what they were when they were released.

DraftKings Sportsbook unveiled opening odds for all 18 weeks back in May after the schedule was released. They’ll be pulled once the regular season gets underway, but for now we’ve got a full list of Week 1 lines following the close of the preseason and roster cuts. Below, we’ve included the offseason opening odds and the odds as the first game week of the season dawns.

Here’s our full list of Week 1 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams

Thursday, September 1

Point spread: Bills -2.5

Point total: 52.5

Moneyline: Bills -135, Rams +115

May 13

Opening point spread: Rams -1

Opening point total: 52

Opening moneyline: pick ‘em

Thursday, September 1

Point spread: Ravens -7

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Ravens -320, Jets +265

May 13

Opening point spread: Ravens -4.5

Opening point total: 45

Opening moneyline: Ravens -195, Jets +165

Thursday, September 1

Point spread: Panthers -2.5

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Browns +115, Panthers -135

May 13

Opening point spread: Browns -3.5

Opening point total: 42.5

Opening moneyline: Browns -180, Panthers +155

Thursday, September 1

Point spread: Packers -1

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Packers -125, Vikings +105

May 13

Opening point spread: Packers -1.5

Opening point total: 49

Opening moneyline: Packers -120, Vikings +100

Thursday, September 1

Point spread: Colts -8

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Colts -390, Texans +320

May 13

Opening point spread: Colts -7.5

Opening point total: 44.5

Opening moneyline: Colts -380, Texans +290

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Washington Commanders

Thursday, September 1

Point spread: Commanders -3

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Jaguars +135, Commanders -155

May 13

Opening point spread: Commanders -4

Opening point total: 44.5

Opening moneyline: Jaguars +160, Commanders -190

Thursday, September 1

Point spread: Chiefs -4.5

Point total: 53.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -200, Cardinals +170

May 13

Opening point spread: Chiefs -3

Opening point total: 53

Opening moneyline: Chiefs -150, Cardinals +130

Thursday, September 1

Point spread: Chargers -3.5

Point total: 52.5

Moneyline: Raiders +150, Chargers -175

May 13

Opening point spread: Chargers -4

Opening point total: 52

Opening moneyline: Raiders +155, Chargers -180

Thursday, September 1

Point spread: Dolphins -3

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Patriots +140, Dolphins -165

May 13

Opening point spread: Dolphins -3

Opening point total: 45

Opening moneyline: Patriots +135, Dolphins -155

Thursday, September 1

Point spread: Saints -5.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Saints -225, Falcons +190

May 13

Opening point spread: Saints -3.5

Opening point total: 42

Opening moneyline: Saints -180, Falcons +155

Thursday, September 1

Point spread: Titans -5.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Giants +200, Titans -240

May 13

Opening point spread: Titans -6.5

Opening point total: 44

Opening moneyline: Giants +235, Titans -300

Thursday, September 1

Point spread: Eagles -4

Point total: 49

Moneyline: Eagles -180, Lions +155

May 13

Opening point spread: Eagles -4

Opening point total: 46.5

Opening moneyline: Eagles -190, Lions +160

Thursday, September 1

Point spread: Bengals -6.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Steelers +220, Bengals -260

May 13

Opening point spread: Bengals -6.5

Opening point total: 45

Opening moneyline: Steelers +200, Bengals -250

Thursday, September 1

Point spread: 49ers -7

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: 49ers -300, Bears +250

May 13

Opening point spread: 49ers -6.5

Opening point total: 42.5

Opening moneyline: 49ers -275, Bears +220

Thursday, September 1

Point spread: Buccaneers -1.5

Point total: 50.5

Moneyline: Buccaneers -120, Cowboys +100

May 13

Opening point spread: Buccaneers -2.5

Opening point total: 51.5

Opening moneyline: Buccaneers -135, Cowboys +115

Thursday, September 1

Point spread: Broncos -6.5

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Broncos -245, Seahawks +205

May 13

Opening point spread: Broncos -4

Opening point total: 41

Opening moneyline: Broncos -190, Seahawks +160

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.