Where is Clash at the Castle being held?

The WWE returns to pay-per-view on Saturday, September 3 for Clash at the Castle and will be streamed live at 1 p.m. ET on Peacock. Why the early start time? Well, the show will emanate from a special location during Labor Day weekend.

Clash at the Castle will be held at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, home of the Wales national rugby union team. This is a major milestone for the company as it will mark its first pay-per-view in the United Kingdom since Insurrextion in June of 2003. The last major stadium ppv the company held from the U.K. was SummerSlam 1992, which took place at Wembley Stadium in London. It was that famous show where countryman “British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith defeated Bret Hart for the Intercontinental Championship in the main event.

The main event of this show will have a similar motif as undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend his belts against Scottish superstar Drew McIntyre, who will be on home turf in the U.K.