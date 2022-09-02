When was the last time the WWE held a pay-per-view in the United Kingdom?

The WWE will head overseas this weekend with Clash at the Castle coming live from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The show will take place on Saturday, September 3 at 1 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Peacock.

This is a major milestone for the company as it will mark its first pay-per-view in the United Kingdom in nearly two decades. The last WWE PPV to be held in the U.K. was Insurrextion 2003, coming from Utilita Arena Newcastle in Newcastle, England, on June 7. The show was a nine-match card that was headlined by Triple H successfully defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Kevin Nash in a Street Fight in the main event. The show also featured Christian successfully defending the Intercontinental Championship against Booker T and Kane/Rob Van Dam successfully defending the World Tag Team Championship against La Resistance.

Spanning back to the fall of 1997, the WWE had normally done two U.K. pay-per-view’s per year with one designated for the summer and one for the fall. Beginning in 1999, Rebellion became the designated fall PPV while Insurrextion happened during the summer. After this 2003 show, the series would be discontinued and the company would not hold another ppv outside of North America until the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia in April of 2018.