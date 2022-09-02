Clash at the Castle pool predictions: Questions for main event in Wales

WWE returns to pay-per-view on Saturday with Clash at the Castle coming live from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The event will begin at 1 p.m. ET and will stream live on Peacock.

The company’s first pay-per-view in the United Kingdom in nearly two decades will feature six matches on the card. The main event will have undisputed WWE Universal Championship Roman Reigns defending his belts against Drew McIntyre. As always with these events, you can win big on DraftKings Sportsbook with a $10,000 free-to-play pool available to everyone across the country! We’ll take a look at the nine questions you’ll need to answer correctly about the men’s ladder match to win that cash and offer our predictions below.

Who will win the match?

Roman Reigns or Drew McIntyre

The two-year reign of dominance for Reigns has to end at some point and this is as good as any spot for him to pass the torch. The company has really built up McIntyre as a proper heir to the throne over the past month and has somewhat of a home advantage wrestling in the U.K. We’ll predict the Scottish Warrior dethroning the Tribal Chief.

How will the match end?

Pinfall

Submission

DQ

How many claymores will Drew McIntyre hit?

Over 2.5 or Under 2.5

How many titles will Roman Reigns possess at the end of Clash at the Castle?

None

One

Two or more

How many titles will Drew McIntyre possess at the end of Clash at the Castle?

None

One

Two or more

Will Drew McIntyre use his sword at any point during the match?

Yes or No

Will Karrion Kross physically interfere in the match?

Yes or No

Will the Usos physically interfere in the match?

Yes or no

If this is Reigns’ last title defense, then the Usos and possibly even Sami Zayn will definitely get involved.

Will Theory successfully cash in his MITB briefcase?

Yes or No

The company is letting Theory do other things at the moment and even if McIntyre successfully wins the belts, I wouldn’t expect a Theory to cash in.